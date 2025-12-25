Christmas in metro: SES orchestra performed at "Zoloti Vorota" station in Kyiv. VIDEO

On Christmas Eve, the SES orchestra transformed the "Zoloti Vorota" metro station in Kyiv into a Christmas hall.

According to Censor.NET, a special festive programme called "Christmas Bells" was prepared for Kyiv residents and visitors to the city.

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Christmas music in the heart of the capital's metro

The musical performance took place right under the vaulted ceiling of the metro and attracted a large audience.

The concert featured both ancient Ukrainian carols and world-famous Christmas melodies. The musicians-rescuers shared not only their professional skills with passengers, but also their sincere emotions.

According to the organisers, the concert served as a reminder of the importance of unity and light even in difficult times. People stopped, listened to the music and put aside their everyday worries for a few minutes.

"It was a reminder that even in the darkest times, we are capable of creating light together," said the SES.

Wishes from rescuers and a festive mood

According to the emergency services, such events help to support people and give them a feeling of warmth in difficult times for Ukraine.

The SES wished that the symbolic "Christmas Bells" would resonate in the hearts of Ukrainians with comfort, hope and faith in victory.

Earlier, we wrote that Bethlehem resumed Christmas celebrations after the war in Gaza.

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