Ferris wheel in Podil, Kyiv, is being asked to close: reason - dangerous condition of attraction. VIDEO

A court in Kyiv has been asked to ban the operation of the Ferris wheel in Podil due to the poor condition of the attraction.

This was reported by the press service of the capital's prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The prosecutor's office is currently investigating a possible violation of safety rules during the operation of the Ferris wheel in Podil.

It has been established that its supporting metal structure is placed on wooden beams that are in poor technical condition.

"In particular, it has been established that the wooden beams show signs of deep rot, destruction of the wood structure, and traces of prolonged exposure to moisture.

Some of the beams are partially destroyed, have cavities and crumble under mechanical stress. All this poses a threat to human health and life," the statement said.

Thus, the Podil District Prosecutor's Office has applied to the court for the arrest of the Ferris wheel with a ban on its operation.

The aim is to prevent possible negative consequences of using the attraction.

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