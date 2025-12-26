SOF drone operators eliminate four Russian troops in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
On the Pokrovsk front, drone systems operators from the POPRYVSE group of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces 3rd Regiment successfully eliminated four Russian servicemen.
As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work by Ukrainian troops has been published on social media.
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