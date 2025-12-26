ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10546 visitors online
News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
2 347 1

SOF drone operators eliminate four Russian troops in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

On the Pokrovsk front, drone systems operators from the POPRYVSE group of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces 3rd Regiment successfully eliminated four Russian servicemen.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work by Ukrainian troops has been published on social media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Watch more: Automatic bullets pierce occupier’s body during close combat. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12164) elimination (7590) Donetsk region (5967) SOF (442) drones (4908) Pokrovsk (896) Pokrovskyy district (1358)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 