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Omega-West drones hit occupiers hiding in a boiler house pipe in Rodynske. VIDEO
Fighters of "Riddick’s Group" of the Omega-West special unit carried out a combat mission and killed enemy personnel in the settlement of Rodynske.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian forces were hiding inside a boiler house pipe, which collapsed after a drone hit, burying them under debris.
The fighters posted footage of the elimination on their Telegram channel.
- It was also reported that the Defence Forces continue to hold Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region, - Operation Task Force "East".
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