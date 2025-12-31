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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Omega-West drones hit occupiers hiding in a boiler house pipe in Rodynske. VIDEO

Fighters of "Riddick’s Group" of the Omega-West special unit carried out a combat mission and killed enemy personnel in the settlement of Rodynske.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian forces were hiding inside a boiler house pipe, which collapsed after a drone hit, burying them under debris.

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The fighters posted footage of the elimination on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: Situation in Chasiv Yar: Russians attack under cover of snowfall, using assault groups. VIDEO

Watch more: Chervona Kalyna brigade drones eliminate frightened occupier in garage in Donetsk region. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12171) elimination (7601) Donetsk region (5977) drones (4923) Pokrovskyy district (1358) Rodynske (77)
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