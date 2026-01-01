SIGNUM fighters destroyed 9 enemy drones in Lyman direction. VIDEO
During combat missions, drone operators from the SIGNUM battalion neutralised and destroyed nine enemy drones.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers attacked the positions of the Defence Forces with drones in the Lyman direction.
The following were destroyed:
- KVO — 1;
- Supercam — 4;
- Zala — 3;
- Lancet — 1.
The fighters shared footage of the downing of enemy aircraft on their official Telegram channel.
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