ZE and SSU: breaking down strange decree and Poklad’s PR push || Uncensored. VIDEO

The key question is who will succeed Vasyl Maliuk.

One scenario is that the SBU is headed by a young, battle-tested officer — Major General Yevhenii Khmara, the current head of the Special Operations Center "A".

He was shaped by the Russian-Ukrainian war and personally planned and led bold operations. Another scenario is that Yermak’s long-standing desire is realized — to bring "his" candidate to Bankova: Oleksandr Poklad.

Under the leadership of a man associated with the orbit of pro-Russian gas oligarch Dmytro Firtash, it would be naive to expect new "Spiderwebs" operations or show searches of Moscow priests. What is much more important is that the country does not return to the practices and scale of FSB infiltration that were so prevalent during Bakanov's time. Ultimately, these were one of the reasons why Russia was able to quickly enter entire regions with almost no resistance.

Journalist Marina Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva talks about this in her video.

Watch it on Censor.NET.

Watch more: Zelenskyy shuts up Drapatyi and Redis for defending Maliuk || Uncensored. VIDEO