Zelenskyy shuts up Drapatyi and Redis for defending Maliuk || Uncensored. VIDEO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy finally convinced Vasyl Maliuk to agree to resign. On Saturday, at a briefing, he stated that he would carry out all planned personnel changes, although he did not mention the name of the SSU head. On Sunday, the head of the Service was pressured not only to resign, but also to publicly express his gratitude for this.
Despite strong support from the military, partners and MPs, and despite the extremely low probability of his dismissal by the Rada, Maliuk decided that escalating the conflict with the president would be detrimental to the state. So he agreed to resign.
Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva talks about this in her video.
Watch it on Censor.NET.
What preceded this?
- MP Honcharenko announced today that Maliuk had written a letter of resignation from his post as head of the SSU.
- Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to dismiss SSU head Vasyl Maliuk and appoint him to other positions.
- Censor.NET sources in government circles said that there are currently attempts to remove Maliuk from his position as head of the SSU, but this issue has not yet been resolved.
- The military, MPs and activists have spoken out in support of Maliuk.
- Zelenskyy met with Maliuk and suggested that he focus on combat operations within the SSU.
- Later, Maliuk confirmed that he was stepping down as head of the SSU.
- It was later announced that Yevhen Khmara, head of the SSU's Special Operations Centre "A", would temporarily take over as head of the Security Service of Ukraine.
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