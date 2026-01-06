Zelenskyy shuts up Drapatyi and Redis for defending Maliuk || Uncensored. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy finally convinced Vasyl Maliuk to agree to resign. On Saturday, at a briefing, he stated that he would carry out all planned personnel changes, although he did not mention the name of the SSU head. On Sunday, the head of the Service was pressured not only to resign, but also to publicly express his gratitude for this.

Despite strong support from the military, partners and MPs, and despite the extremely low probability of his dismissal by the Rada, Maliuk decided that escalating the conflict with the president would be detrimental to the state. So he agreed to resign.

Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva talks about this in her video.

Watch it on Censor.NET.

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What preceded this?

Read more: Zelenskyy signed series of decrees: Poklad became first deputy head of SSU