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Comrades rescue 31st Brigade soldier from collapsed dugout. VIDEO
Dramatic footage has been published online showing the rescue of a serviceman from the 31st Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from a collapsed dugout.
As Censor.NET reports, the soldier’s comrades carried out the operation with support from drone operators in the sky and pulled the defender out from under the rubble.
During the operation, the soldier signalled to the pilots that he was feeling well and had not sustained serious injuries.
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