Omega-West fighters evacuate wounded comrade near Rodynske using UGV. VIDEO
Evacuation of a wounded soldier using a UGV on the outskirts of Rodynske.
As Censor.NET reports, in early December, a group from the Omega-West special unit evacuated a serviceman using an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).
Due to difficult conditions and enemy engineering obstacles made of "Yahoza"-type barbed wire, the fighters waited for favorable weather to avoid ground observation and then moved toward the wounded man using the UGV.
The soldier sustained a mine-blast injury as a result of shelling while carrying out a combat mission.
Thanks to the use of robotic equipment, the evacuation was carried out, and the wounded serviceman was delivered to a safe area for further medical care.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password