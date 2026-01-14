Omega-West fighters evacuate wounded comrade near Rodynske using UGV. VIDEO

Evacuation of a wounded soldier using a UGV on the outskirts of Rodynske.

As Censor.NET reports, in early December, a group from the Omega-West special unit evacuated a serviceman using an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).

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Due to difficult conditions and enemy engineering obstacles made of "Yahoza"-type barbed wire, the fighters waited for favorable weather to avoid ground observation and then moved toward the wounded man using the UGV.

The soldier sustained a mine-blast injury as a result of shelling while carrying out a combat mission.

Thanks to the use of robotic equipment, the evacuation was carried out, and the wounded serviceman was delivered to a safe area for further medical care.

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