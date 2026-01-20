412th Nemesis Brigade hits 10 enemy air defense systems in week
Over the course of a week, operators of the 412th Separate Brigade Nemesis of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 10 SAM launcher units and radar stations of the enemy.
According to Censor.NET, the destroyed targets include the P-18-2 Prima radar station and an S-350 Vityaz radar station, which are key elements of the Russian forces’ air defense system.
It is noted that Vityaz has become the second radar station of the latest S-350 system hit by Nemesis operators in January.
The cost of one such system reaches about $130 million.
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