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Russia withdraws troops from airfield in northern Syria
Russian troops are leaving the Qamishli military airfield in northern Syria.
This was reported by Kurdistan24, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The Russians are loading military equipment onto transport planes.
The publication's correspondent confirmed that tanks and various military equipment were removed from the airport.
It is noted that the equipment and military personnel are being moved to Russian military bases in Latakia, located on the Syrian coast.
What preceded this?
Earlier it was reported that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said during a visit to Moscow that the new Syrian government would try to restart the entire "complex of relations" with Russia.
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