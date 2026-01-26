Russia withdraws troops from airfield in northern Syria

Russian troops are leaving the Qamishli military airfield in northern Syria.

This was reported by Kurdistan24, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Russians are loading military equipment onto transport planes.

The publication's correspondent confirmed that tanks and various military equipment were removed from the airport.

It is noted that the equipment and military personnel are being moved to Russian military bases in Latakia, located on the Syrian coast.

Read more: Syrian leader to visit White House for first time in history on November 10

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said during a visit to Moscow that the new Syrian government would try to restart the entire "complex of relations" with Russia.

Read more: Ukraine and Syria sign communiqué on restoration of diplomatic relations, - Zelenskyy