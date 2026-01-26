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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Close-quarters combat Hostilities in Lyman sector Fighting in the Serebrianskyi Forest
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"Prymary" group of 63rd Brigade conducts strike-and-search operations in Lyman direction

The "Prymary" group, tasked with strike-and-search missions and made up of international and Ukrainian servicemembers of the 63rd Brigade of the Third Army Corps, continues to kill the enemy in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, it consists of volunteers of different nationalities and conducts strike-and-search operations in the Serebrianskyi Forest and the areas around Lyman.

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Each member of the group undergoes specialized training to carry out combat missions.

The footage was shared on the Telegram channel.

Watch more: Border guards hit 232 occupiers in Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11758) elimination (7228) 63rd SMB (124) Third Army Corps (74)
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