Remains of occupier scatter across snow-covered field after being hit by Ukrainian drone
Operators of strike drones continue to demonstrate absolute precision in destroying enemy forces in open terrain. According to Censor.NET, a video of the combat operations of the "Black Swan" battalion of the 225th separate assault regiment has been published online.
The footage captures the moment when a Ukrainian kamikaze drone catches up with a Russian invader in a snow-covered field. The direct hit left the occupier with no chance of survival.
Details of the strike:
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Accuracy: Operators of the Black Swan battalion guided the drone precisely to the target, despite the enemy's attempts to manoeuvre.
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Consequences: As a result of a powerful explosion, the invader's body was literally scattered across the snow-covered front line.
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Skill: The 225th Separate Assault Battalion once again proves the high efficiency of its aerial reconnaissance and strike UAV units.
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