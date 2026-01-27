Remains of occupier scatter across snow-covered field after being hit by Ukrainian drone

Operators of strike drones continue to demonstrate absolute precision in destroying enemy forces in open terrain. According to Censor.NET, a video of the combat operations of the "Black Swan" battalion of the 225th separate assault regiment has been published online.

The footage captures the moment when a Ukrainian kamikaze drone catches up with a Russian invader in a snow-covered field. The direct hit left the occupier with no chance of survival.

Watch more: Pilot of 225th Separate Assault Regiment "Black Swan" decapitates ruscist with FPV drone. VIDEO 18+

Details of the strike:

Accuracy: Operators of the Black Swan battalion guided the drone precisely to the target, despite the enemy's attempts to manoeuvre.

Consequences: As a result of a powerful explosion, the invader's body was literally scattered across the snow-covered front line.

Skill: The 225th Separate Assault Battalion once again proves the high efficiency of its aerial reconnaissance and strike UAV units.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,235,880 people (+820 per day), 11,609 tanks, 36,691 artillery systems, 23,954 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS