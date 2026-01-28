FPV drones destroy enemy Tirada-2 EW system: combat operation of 22nd SMB together with STRIKS
In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, FPV drones destroyed the occupiers’ latest enemy EW system, the "Tirada-2."
Censor.NET reports that the enemy target was engaged by fighters of the strike UAV company "STRIKS" of the 4th Border Guard Detachment jointly with the "STAR" unmanned systems battalion of the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian "Tirada-2" electronic warfare system, designed to disable satellite communications, no longer poses a threat in this direction.
"Another expensive toy of the enemy has turned into a pile of metal," the soldiers add in the comments under the video.
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