"Zero out" and "shoot them in head": Russian commanders order killing of their own soldiers

The Ukrainian military has released new audio recordings of conversations between Russian commanders on the front line.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the communications department of the 95th separate airborne assault Polissia Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The recordings were made during combat operations and released to the public this week. They contain orders to kill Russian soldiers by their own soldiers.

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Contents of the published intercepts

According to the brigade, the conversations contain direct orders not to provide assistance to the wounded. Commanders also prohibit independent evacuation.

The recordings contain phrases calling for executions. The call signs of the occupiers who were left wounded at their positions are mentioned - "Sher" and "Kudrya" - those with broken legs are forced to crawl on their own, without support.

The intercepts contain clear orders to kill the wounded without any alternatives. The intercepts convey the position that independent evacuation is considered treason, punishable by shooting on the spot.

The atmosphere of the conversations indicates the command's harsh attitude towards its subordinates. Fear and mutual hostility prevail in the units.

Watch more: Russians kill their own soldiers who tried to surrender in Kursk region. VIDEO