Defence forces repelled an enemy assault in Hryshyne: armoured vehicles and dozen occupiers were destroyed, - 7th Corps of Airborne Forces
In the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces, the occupiers are increasing their activity in the direction of Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.
The enemy launched an assault
As noted, Russian troops attempted a mechanised assault on the settlement using three armoured vehicles.
Thus, the enemy decided to accelerate the pace of the offensive on Hryshyne due to the impossibility of implementing the plan using infiltration tactics.
The enemy's attempt to break through in Hryshyne was partially successful," the report said.
The 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Anna of Kyiv, in cooperation with neighbouring units, detected the occupiers and engaged in combat. Ukrainian troops destroyed the Russians both on the approaches to the village and in its vicinity.
In total, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two enemy armoured vehicles and more than 10 Russian soldiers.
The enemy fled the battlefield in one of the "boxes". The search and elimination of the remaining enemy infantry continues, particularly in Hryshyne itself.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password