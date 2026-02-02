FPV drones of Armed Forces of Ukraine saved Ukrainian soldiers from captivity near Pokrovsk: enemy group destroyed

Near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, drones saved Ukrainian soldiers from captivity.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces.

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Four soldiers were captured

As noted, four soldiers were captured by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group during an assault on an observation post.

Subsequently, the enemy group accompanying our soldiers was detected by aerial reconnaissance patrolling the area.

"Strike drones from the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Sicheslav brigade of the 7th rapid response corps of the Airborne Forces, the 68th separate hunter brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, and other related units immediately flew to the rescue.

The approach of the swarm of FPV drones disoriented the enemy and distracted their attention. The Ukrainian military took advantage of this and managed to break free from enemy captivity," the report said.

Watch more: FPV drone of 79th Brigade of Air Assault Forces caught up with and shot down occupiers’ "Molniya" in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

The Russian military tried to hide in bushes and trenches, but within a few minutes, more than 10 Ukrainian strike drones attacked the group.

The occupiers were eliminated

"Result: enemy personnel destroyed," the 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces clarified.

Watch more: In Pokrovsk, 425th "Skelia" regiment demonstrated the effective work of FPV drones. VIDEO