Russian command has taken the cynicism of "meat assaults" to a new level by forming units of wounded and not fully treated soldiers. As Censor.NET reports, new objective control footage has appeared online showing an "assault" carried out by a Russian soldier on crutches.

The video shows a lone occupier from the so-called "cripple squads" trying to move forward through a ravaged tree line, leaning on crutches.

Disposal instead of treatment:

"Cripple squads": Experts note that Russia is sending to the front lines en masse those who only yesterday sustained severe wounds. This is done to avoid paying compensation and to avoid spending budget funds on lengthy rehabilitation.

Experts note that Russia is sending to the front lines en masse those who only yesterday sustained severe wounds. This is done to avoid paying compensation and to avoid spending budget funds on lengthy rehabilitation. No way out: Occupiers who can no longer run properly or carry gear are used as live bait to expose AFU firing positions, or are simply "disposed of" under drone strikes.

Occupiers who can no longer run properly or carry gear are used as live bait to expose AFU firing positions, or are simply "disposed of" under drone strikes. The fate of the invader: The footage shows such an "assault trooper" hobbling toward his death, becoming an easy target for Ukrainian UAV operators.

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Such tactics indicate a complete devaluation of human life in the Russian army. Those who were lured into the war with million-ruble payouts are now simply "written off" in the most primitive way.

"Another Russian soldier from the so-called ‘cripple squads’ is hobbling into his last assault on crutches. Putin is literally disposing of those who have become a burden on Russia’s budget," Ukrainian defenders comment on the video.

See more: Defence forces destroyed Russian war criminal Zotov "Psikh", who killed civilians and tortured prisoners, - DIU. PHOTO