Night launches of Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missiles on Russian territory. VIDEO

Ukraine continues to build up its capabilities to strike the aggressor's military infrastructure deep in its rear, using its own developments. According to Censor.NET, the first footage of Ukrainian "Flamingo" (FP-5) cruise missiles in action at night has appeared online.

The video shows the launch of missiles heading to strike targets in the Russian Federation.

The long arm of Ukrainian retribution:

Latest development: The "Flamingo" (FP-5) missile is representative of a new generation of Ukrainian weapons. Its characteristics allow it to overcome enemy air defence systems and strike strategic targets at a considerable distance.

Military targets: It is reported that the targets of the night attack were ammunition depots, airfields and logistics centres that supply the occupying forces.

Nighttime stealth: The use of missiles during the dark hours of the day makes it difficult for Russian air defence forces to detect and intercept them, which increases the effectiveness of the strikes.

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The massive use of domestic cruise missiles against targets on enemy territory signals a new stage in the war, where the Russian rear is no longer a safe place.

"Footage of the night launch of Ukrainian "Flamingo" (FP-5) cruise missiles at military targets in Russia," the author of the post notes.

Read more: Ukraine already using its own Sapsan ballistic missile – Zelenskyy

Watch more: Politico shows new footage of launch and flight of Ukraine’s FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile. VIDEO