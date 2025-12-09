Ukraine already using its own Sapsan ballistic missile – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine has begun using its own short-range Sapsan ballistic missiles.
He said this while speaking to the media, Censor.NET reports, citing Liga.
Missile programme
Zelenskyy commented on Ukraine’s missile programme.
"To be frank, Ukraine is already using Neptunes, long-range Neptunes, Palianytsia, Flamingo and Sapsan. I will answer this question in a rather rhetorical, general way for now, because we do not want the enemy to know about every precedent and every detail," the president said.
About Sapsan
Zelenskyy also hinted that there are cases when Ukraine uses Sapsan missiles and the Russians think the strikes were carried out with Neptune cruise missiles.
"Neptunes are indeed performing well. And there are many occasions when our enemy believes Neptunes were used. And let them continue to think so," he added.
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that successful tests of Ukraine’s Sapsan ballistic missile had already taken place, and work is now underway to launch its serial production.
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