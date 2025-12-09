Ukraine already using its own Sapsan ballistic missile – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine has begun using its own short-range Sapsan ballistic missiles.

He said this while speaking to the media, Censor.NET reports, citing Liga.

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Missile programme

Zelenskyy commented on Ukraine’s missile programme.

"To be frank, Ukraine is already using Neptunes, long-range Neptunes, Palianytsia, Flamingo and Sapsan. I will answer this question in a rather rhetorical, general way for now, because we do not want the enemy to know about every precedent and every detail," the president said.

Read more: Ukraine is already using its "Flamingo" and "Ruta" missiles. Mass production expected by year-end – Zelenskyy

About Sapsan

Zelenskyy also hinted that there are cases when Ukraine uses Sapsan missiles and the Russians think the strikes were carried out with Neptune cruise missiles.

"Neptunes are indeed performing well. And there are many occasions when our enemy believes Neptunes were used. And let them continue to think so," he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy responds to Trump’s call for elections: "I am ready forever"