Russians were captured by phone: unique Khartiia operation in Kupiansk. VIDEO

A group of Russian soldiers decided to voluntarily surrender to the Khartiia soldiers. To do this, the occupiers used the chatbot "I want to live."

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the brigade.

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What is known?

The occupier decided to go to war against Ukraine in order to have his criminal record expunged and his debts written off. In the end, neither his criminal record nor his debts were expunged, but he was immediately sent from the training centre to participate in assault operations in the Kharkiv region.

The invader took part in the infiltration of the Russian army into Kupiansk, getting there through an abandoned gas pipeline. He stayed in the city for about six months. There were no infantry rotations during this time.

See: "Charter" repelled an assault attempt north of Kharkiv and eliminated 70 occupiers. VIDEO

Left without supplies or support, the group of Russians decided to surrender and used the chatbot of the "I Want to Live" project. They contacted the military personnel of the "Khartiia " BTGr working in this area.

Surrender

"I wrote to the hotline on the "I Want to Live" Telegram channel, and a bot replied, recording all my details. Then I sent my location and position. He wrote back to me... from there, there was a password. Then he transferred me to another colleague in the same area, who contacted a local commander, I think," said the occupier.

A group came and took them away.

Watch more: "Negotiator" drone with precise strike on enemy dugout convinced surviving occupier to surrender to soldiers of 225th SAR. VIDEO

"Then, in a private sector in the city centre, the Russian army 'burned' us with 'Mavics'. They started firing at us with two or three mortars and FPVs.

When it quieted down a bit, we continued to run from house to house. Then, closer to the exit — two kilometres remained to the safe zone — we spent the night in a private house. We reached the forest, were picked up from the forest on quad bikes, and drove to the checkpoint, where we were transferred to a car," he continued.

In the end, they were taken to a safe place. The Russian soldier urged his comrades to also surrender.

"There [in the Russian army in Ukraine] is intense propaganda: they are sitting there, waiting for something, it's not clear what. But they don't have many options — either die or surrender," he emphasised, addressing the Russian military: "Surrender, don't be afraid, no one here will mock you: they don't beat you, they feed you, give you water, let you smoke, everything is fine."

Watch more: Soldiers of the 158th Brigade of Armed Forces of Ukraine captured two occupiers, while three others surrendered voluntarily. VIDEO