Dead-center hit: Border guards in north shoot down Shahed with assault rifles. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers continue to demonstrate remarkable accuracy, downing enemy attack UAVs even with small arms. As reported by Censor.NET, footage of a successful hunt by a unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in the north of the country has been released online.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of a mobile fire group, another Iranian-made kamikaze drone failed to reach its target.

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Details of the destruction of the enemy UAV:

Ambush in a wooded area: The fighters’ position was set up in forested terrain, allowing them to covertly wait for the target to pass overhead.

The fighters’ position was set up in forested terrain, allowing them to covertly wait for the target to pass overhead. Moment of impact: As soon as the Shahed appeared in a gap in the sky between the trees, the border guards opened dense fire. The video captures the moment of a direct hit: the enemy drone instantly explodes in mid-air.

As soon as the Shahed appeared in a gap in the sky between the trees, the border guards opened dense fire. The video captures the moment of a direct hit: the enemy drone instantly explodes in mid-air. Fireball: A bright burst of flame first appears at the drone’s location, which within seconds turns into thick smoke.

A bright burst of flame first appears at the drone’s location, which within seconds turns into thick smoke. Inspection of the fragments: The final footage shows a Ukrainian defender heading toward the crash site of the drone’s fragments to document the result and collect evidence of yet another crime by the Russian Federation.

Watch more: Operators of 1020th Regiment destroyed 10 "Shaheds" with "STING" interceptors. VIDEO