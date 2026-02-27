Surviving occupier sums up result of Ukrainian soldiers’ attack: "They didn’t make it. Two UAZs. Kupiansk. Totally wrecked.". VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy logistics continue to be turned into scrap metal. According to Censor.NET, footage of objective control filmed by the occupier himself, who recorded the end of the Russian army unit's journey, has appeared online.

The Russian soldier, unable to contain his emotions, notes the complete destruction of the transport group that was trying to break through to the city.

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Details of demilitarisation:

Equipment losses: The video shows two destroyed "UAZ" vehicles that were used to transport personnel or ammunition.

Symbols of the occupiers: The Latin letter "Z" - a symbol of Russian aggression - is clearly visible on one of the destroyed vehicles. The vehicle was overturned by the impact.

Location: The Kupiansk section of the front line, where the enemy tries to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine every day, but instead loses equipment on the approaches.

Author's quote: "Two UAZs didn't make it, Kupiansk, totally wrecked, " comments the invader off-camera, confirming the effectiveness of the Ukrainian soldiers' firepower.

Watch more: Soldiers of 77th Brigade hold line and eliminate enemy personnel in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Situation in the direction:

Kupiansk remains one of the hottest spots. The occupiers are trying to use civilian or lightly armoured vehicles for quick raids, but our drone operators and artillery are successfully thwarting such attempts. Each such destroyed "Z-vehicle" means a disrupted rotation or a shortage of ammunition at the enemy's front line.

Watch more: Soldiers of 101st Separate Guard Brigade mined and blew up enemy shelters in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO