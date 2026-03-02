Operators of 422nd LUFTWAFFE regiment hit occupiers’ Buk M1 air defence system. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 422nd Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "LUFTWAFFE" detected the occupiers' Buk M1 anti-aircraft missile system in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, strike drones immediately flew to the enemy target and delivered precision strikes on the equipment.

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As a result, the published footage shows the equipment, camouflaged in a forest belt, bursting into flames and detonating after being hit.

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