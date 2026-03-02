UAV units of 11th Brigade of NGU inflicted 632 strikes on enemy in one week. VIDEO

Over the past week, UAV units of the 11th Brigade named after Mykhailo Hrushevskyi of the Southern Operational-Territorial Association of the National Guard of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions carried out 632 fire strikes against the enemy and its combat positions.

This was reported by the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Among the results of the accurate work, the following were destroyed or damaged:

114 observation posts;

107 shelters;

88 UAVs of various types;

28 antennas;

25 armoured vehicles;

8 howitzers;

6 cannons;

8 warehouses with ammunition, fuel and lubricants, and property;

2 generators;

2 radar systems;

3 MLRS;

2 boats.

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