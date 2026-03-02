Four people injured as result of Russian strikes on Kherson and region. VIDEO

On 2 March 2026, the Russian army attacked Kherson and other settlements in the Kherson region with artillery, mortars and various types of drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office and the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

According to the prosecutor's office, four people were injured in the Kherson region as a result of the Russian attacks.

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Strikes on Kherson

It is noted that early in the morning, Russian troops covered the central part of Kherson with fire.

The enemy targeted a high-rise building. As a result of a direct hit, apartments were damaged, one of which suffered serious destruction. A car parked nearby was also damaged.

Read more: Enemy strikes Kherson: death toll rises to 4 (updated). PHOTO

At approximately 11:00, Russian troops fired artillery at a private sector in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

At least three residential buildings were damaged as a result of the "arrivals". Windows were broken and facades were destroyed in the houses.

No information about casualties has been received.

See more: One person was killed and two were wounded as result of Russian shelling of Kherson region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

At around 11:20, Russian invaders attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson again.

A 47-year-old woman suffered blast trauma and concussion as a result of an enemy strike on a residential building. The victim was given medical assistance and prescribed outpatient treatment.

At approximately 15:00, Russian occupiers struck the centre of Kherson.

A 54-year-old woman was hit by enemy fire. She is believed to have suffered blast trauma. An ambulance crew took the victim to hospital in a moderate condition.

Read more: Woman killed and five injured in shelling of Kherson and region

Shelling of Antonivka and Shyroka Balka

At approximately 11:40 a.m., Russian troops shelled Antonivka.

As a result of the attack, a 70-year-old woman suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her chest, legs and face. The victim was hospitalised in moderate condition.

In addition, during the day, one man was injured in the village of Shyroka Balka when the occupiers directed an FPV drone at a house.

Read more: Russian forces attacked mosque in Kherson: facade and interior were damaged. PHOTOS