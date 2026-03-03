"Fire a salvo and get out before they strike back": Hart Brigade soldiers hit occupiers with RAK MLRS. VIDEO
Footage of the crew of a mobile RAK multiple launch rocket system from the Hart Border Brigade has been published online.
As reported by Censor.NET, the crew operates on a simple principle: move into position, deploy within minutes, fire two ranging shots, make adjustments, and then fire a full salvo at the enemy.
After that comes the most critical moment, packing up and withdrawing quickly, because while the occupiers are sending UAVs into the sky, the driver must already get the crew to a safe location.
Speed, cool-headed calculation, and coordination make it possible to hit targets effectively and avoid return fire.
"Fire a salvo and get out before they strike back," added a fighter of the border guard brigade with the call sign Yeti.
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