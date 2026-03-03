"Fire a salvo and get out before they strike back": Hart Brigade soldiers hit occupiers with RAK MLRS. VIDEO

Footage of the crew of a mobile RAK multiple launch rocket system from the Hart Border Brigade has been published online.

As reported by Censor.NET, the crew operates on a simple principle: move into position, deploy within minutes, fire two ranging shots, make adjustments, and then fire a full salvo at the enemy.

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After that comes the most critical moment, packing up and withdrawing quickly, because while the occupiers are sending UAVs into the sky, the driver must already get the crew to a safe location.

Speed, cool-headed calculation, and coordination make it possible to hit targets effectively and avoid return fire.

"Fire a salvo and get out before they strike back," added a fighter of the border guard brigade with the call sign Yeti.

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