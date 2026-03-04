Operational combat group of SSU Main Directorate destroyed Groza, Silok and Pole-21M EW systems. VIDEO

The operational combat group of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions continues to eliminate enemy forces in eastern Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, during combat operations in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, a significant amount of enemy artillery, electronic warfare equipment and radar stations were destroyed and damaged.

Hit and destroyed:

a 2S9 Nona-S self-propelled artillery system;

three D-20 howitzers;

a ZU-23-2;

a deployment site of personnel from the 14th Kalmius Artillery Brigade;

four Groza EW systems;

two KOP-2 EW systems;

two Silok EW systems;

a 1L122M Garmon radar station;

a SkyHunter4PC/FPV EW system;

two Pole-21M EW systems;

a Peroed EW system;

two Yenot radar stations;

three radars of an airspace surveillance system.

The footage was published on social media.

Watch more: "Furia" drone operators of "Hart" Brigade destroyed D-20 gun-howitzer and 7 occupiers’ vehicles. VIDEO

Watch more: Minus 9 occupiers: drones of 425th "Skelia" regiment eliminated three enemy assault groups. VIDEO