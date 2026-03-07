DIU units, in cooperation with Defence Forces, stopped enemy’s advance on Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

The Defence Intelligence, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stopped the enemy's advance on Zaporizhzhia in its area of responsibility

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

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Initial details

As noted, for three months, soldiers from the "Timur Special Unit" of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine have been carrying out a comprehensive defence operation in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The goal of the scouts is to disrupt the enemy's offensive plans and prevent its advance to the regional centre.

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Elimination of Russian troops

"During active operations, DIU special forces eliminated more than 300 occupiers, killing and wounding them, and another 39 Russian servicemen were taken prisoner," the report said.

It is also noted that with precise strikes by drones and artillery, military intelligence officers are systematically limiting the logistical capabilities of the Muscovites - due to a lack of supplies, the occupiers are increasingly refusing to carry out assault operations in the area.

The actions of the special forces have made it possible to stabilise the defence on lines favourable to the Ukrainian defenders and to secure Zaporizhzhia.

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