"Ukrainians will cover us": Fox News releases new report on Ukrainian drones after scandal. VIDEO

The American television channel Fox News has released a new report on combat drones after, in a previous broadcast, the Ukrainian STING drone was presented as part of the "high-tech arsenal of the United States."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the broadcast on Fox News.

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New report tells the story of Ukrainian drones

In the new report, the channel once again showed Wild Hornets drones, but this time explained things as they are: that it is advanced Ukrainian technology created to combat swarms of Iranian drones launched by Russia.

"Ukrainians will cover us. They have created the most advanced anti-drone technologies, countering swarms of Iranian UAVs since the moment Putin launched the invasion," said host Jesse Watters.

In the broadcast, the host says the Ukrainian Wild Hornets drones are "fast, maneuverable and relatively cheap."

"Zelenskyy said he wants to help. Maybe he will offer us these Wild Hornets. Ukrainians engineered these beautiful, cheap, fast and maneuverable kamikaze drones," Watters noted.

Read more: Mission Control has compiled over 150,000 digital reports on completed drone missions, - Fedorov

Background

Earlier, the Ukrainian drone developer team Wild Hornets stated that the American television channel Fox News had used footage of their interceptor drone in its report, but did not mention its Ukrainian origin.

Read more: AFU scale up military innovations: robotic platforms and drone countermeasures systems