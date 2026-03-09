Drone from "Silver Trio" unit hit barrel of enemy gun with precision. VIDEO

Drone operators from the "Silver Trio" border unit of the "Pomsta" brigade hit an enemy gun and dugout in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, the defenders' FPV drone hit the cannon barrel with precision, while another spectacularly "dived" into a deeply camouflaged dugout.

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As a result of precise strikes on the positions of the Russian forces, an artillery position and shelter were destroyed and enemy manpower was eliminated.

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