Infantrymen of "Pomsta" held defence in Lyman direction for 140 days. Soldiers Lapa and Malyi spoke about their survival tactics. VIDEO

Infantrymen from the "Silver Trio" unit of the "Pomsta" Brigade had been holding their defence in the Lyman direction for 140 days. During this time, they endured shelling, FPV drone strikes and fought battles with the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Suspilne".

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Meeting after leaving their positions

As noted, journalists from the publication met them almost immediately after they left their positions.

The soldiers, nicknamed Lapa and Malyi, talked about tactics, survival in extremely difficult conditions, and their first desires after leaving their positions.

Watch more: Drone from "Silver Trio" unit hit barrel of enemy gun with precision. VIDEO

Soldiers' memories

"It's a nightmare. It's just horrible when you are living for six months and around you... there are about 30 corpses," says one of them.

"Extreme cold, extreme hunger, dehydration and the desire to just run away from there," he adds.

Another soldier also noted that he was afraid to even sleep without a bulletproof vest after an incident when a Russian soldier entered the dugout.

In addition, they said that they had practically no time to rest, as they were on defence duty almost around the clock.

Watch more: Minus 39 units of occupiers’ logistics equipment: FPV drones of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO