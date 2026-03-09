One tank, one armoured vehicle and two quad bikes with troops destroyed: elimination of enemy armoured group in the Huliaipole direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian defence forces successfully stopped an attempt by Russian occupation troops to break through in the Zaporizhzhia direction. According to Censor.NET, thanks to the rapid coordination of several units, the enemy's armoured group, which was moving along the Malynivka-Zelenyi Hai-Huliaipole route, was completely destroyed, along with its equipment and personnel.

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Operation progress

Detection: The initial detection of the enemy column, which included a tank, an armoured combat vehicle (BBM) and two quad bikes with troops, was carried out by operators of the 414th separate brigade of strike unmanned aerial systems "Madyar's Birds" .

Coordination of forces: After providing target coordinates, pilots and strike units of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment , 5th Separate Assault Brigade and other formations of the Defence Forces joined the attack on the enemy.

Result of the battle: During the combined strikes, the enemy's armoured vehicles were burned. The remaining troops, trying to avoid destruction, attempted to hide in residential buildings, but were discovered and eliminated.

Watch more: Destruction of TOS-1A "Solntsepek" during volley and strike on assault troopers: work of "Phoenix" unit in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO