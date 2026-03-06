In the Huliaipole direction, the Ukrainian Defence Forces inflicted significant losses on the equipment and personnel of the occupying forces. According to Censor.NET, the Phoenix border guard unit has released footage of the successful destruction of priority targets in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The most notable episode was the destruction of the TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower system directly at the moment of firing.

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Key results of combat operations

Detonation of "Solntsepech": The video shows a Ukrainian FPV drone hitting a Russian thermobaric system during a volley. This caused an instant detonation of the ammunition, resulting in the complete destruction of the expensive installation and its crew.

Logistics damage: In addition to heavy equipment, Phoenix pilots attacked enemy vehicles filled with Russian assault troops.

Effectiveness of strikes: Footage from objective surveillance shows a series of FPV drone strikes on vehicles transporting infantry to reinforce assault groups in this section of the front line.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since the start of war - about 1,271,350 people (+950 per day), 11,734 tanks, 37,960 artillery systems, 24,148 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Significance of the operation

The TOS-1A "Solntsepek" is one of the most dangerous systems at the disposal of the Russian army, capable of inflicting massive damage with thermobaric shells. The destruction of such equipment "in the act" greatly facilitates the maintenance of defensive lines near Hulyaypole and demonstrates the high coordination of aerial reconnaissance and strike units of the State Border Service.

Watch more: SOF destroyed S-400 air defense systems in Crimea and occupier warehouses in Donetsk region