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Unmanned Systems Forces pilots strike Tor SAM system and direct HIMARS at occupiers’ Zhitel EW system. VIDEO
Pilots of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a Tor surface-to-air missile system during the night of 8 March and adjusted a HIMARS strike on the enemy’s R-330Zh Zhitel electronic warfare system in the temporarily occupied territories.
As reported by Censor.NET, FP-2 drones also struck Russian UAV, fuel and lubricants, and logistics supply depots.
Footage of the combat operations of Ukrainian defenders has been published on social media.
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