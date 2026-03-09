Unmanned Systems Forces pilots strike Tor SAM system and direct HIMARS at occupiers’ Zhitel EW system. VIDEO

Pilots of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a Tor surface-to-air missile system during the night of 8 March and adjusted a HIMARS strike on the enemy’s R-330Zh Zhitel electronic warfare system in the temporarily occupied territories.

As reported by Censor.NET, FP-2 drones also struck Russian UAV, fuel and lubricants, and logistics supply depots.

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Footage of the combat operations of Ukrainian defenders has been published on social media.

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