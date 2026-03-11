Roma who attacked TCR military personnel in Uzhhorod district detained, - police. VIDEO

The Uzhhorod police detained individuals involved in the attack on servicemen of the TCR and SS.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the regional police communications department.

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Details of the incident

As noted, yesterday near the village of Patskanovo in the Uzhhorod district, a group of local men carried out a hooligan attack on servicemen of the TCR and SS. At that moment, they were conducting measures to inform citizens about mobilisation and checking military registration documents.

According to preliminary data, the attackers deliberately blocked the road to the vehicle in which the servicemen were travelling, after which they provoked a conflict. During the altercation, the attackers used wooden sticks to damage the vehicle and tried to put pressure on the military representatives.

Read more: Attack by group of civilians on TCR servicemen’s vehicle in Volyn: identities of attackers established – Prosecutor General’s Office

The attackers were detained

Police officers stopped the illegal actions and prevented further escalation of the situation.

Investigators classified the attackers' actions under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The police have now identified all those involved in the incident. They are giving evidence to investigators. Three individuals who were most actively involved in the hooliganism have been detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

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