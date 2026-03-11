Enemy command posts in Selydove destroyed, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops. VIDEO

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, together with the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carried out a successful operation to destroy enemy command posts and deployment sites in Selydove.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The Airborne Assault Forces remind us that this is more than 20 km from the front line and 15 km southeast of Pokrovsk.

"The direct execution of tasks and the destruction of designated targets were ensured by the operators of the Middle Strike 412th separate brigade of Nemesis unmanned systems," the report said.

Watch more: Airborne Assault Forces eliminated group of occupiers and equipment in Oleksandrivka direction. VIDEO

What are the consequences?

According to the results of the operation, the destruction of three important objects of the occupying forces has been confirmed:

Temporary deployment point of the UAV unit. According to preliminary information, it was used in the interests of the Russian 76th Airborne Assault Division. This building housed personnel for shelter. It is this division that the Russians have been using to storm Pokrovsk since December 2025.

Command post of the "Zeus" detachment of the 8th separate unmanned forces battalion of the 2nd combined arms army of the Russian Federation. This building housed enemy personnel.

Temporary deployment point and command post of the 1st Motorised Rifle Battalion of the 30th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation. The battalion's soldiers and officers were housed in a local hotel complex.

The scale of enemy personnel losses is being clarified.

Watch more: Paratroopers of 78th Brigade of Airborne Assault Forces destroyed Russian "Garmon" radar station. VIDEO

The destruction of these facilities has weakened the Russian Federation's control over its troops near Pokrovsk

"The destruction of these facilities significantly weakens the coordination of enemy unmanned aerial vehicle units and the command of enemy troops in the Pokrovsk agglomeration," the statement said.