Interceptor drone armed with Ptashka net launcher shoots down Russian Molniya UAV. VIDEO

Ukrainian developers of unmanned systems continue to surprise with unconventional solutions in the fight for air supremacy. According to Censor.NET, unique footage of a domestic interceptor drone equipped with a net launcher system from Ptasha Drones has appeared online.

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Details of the air battle

Target: A Russian Molniya-type drone that was attempting to direct fire at our rear.

Technology: Unlike conventional rams, the Ukrainian interceptor used a special Ptasha module. This is a compact launcher that fires a strong 4×4 metre nylon net directly into the air.

Result: As it approached the enemy aircraft, the interceptor released the net, which instantly entangled the Molniya's propellers. The Russian drone lost control and plummeted to the ground. The Ukrainian drone remained undamaged.

Watch more: Soldiers of Skif National Guard Brigade shot down two Russian Shahed drones in Kharkiv region with Swedish Bofors L70 cannon. VIDEO