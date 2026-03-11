Russians attacked evacuation team in Zaporizhzhia region: vehicle damaged. VIDEO

Russian troops attacked an evacuation vehicle belonging to the State Emergency Service in the Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drones, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is noted that community rescue officers were transporting a married couple — a 71-year-old woman and her 70-year-old husband — from a village near the front line. Three State Emergency Service employees were in the vehicle with the civilians. At that moment, Russian occupiers treacherously struck with two FPV drones, which exploded next to the car. As a result of the strike, it became impossible to continue driving.

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No casualties

The State Emergency Service reports that no one was injured. The people were taken to Zaporizhzhia in another service vehicle.

"This incident once again demonstrates the cynicism of the Russians: they even strike evacuation vehicles carrying rescuers and civilians," the service emphasised.

See more: Russians launched 962 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region: homes and infrastructure damaged. PHOTO