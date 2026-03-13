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Two Phantom humanoid robots "serve" in AFU and carry out missions on front line – TIME. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Two prototypes of Phantom humanoid robots designed for operations in high-risk areas have arrived in Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET, at the initial stage, the machines will be used for reconnaissance missions on the front line. This was reported by journalists with the U.S. magazine TIME. According to the outlet, the two humanoid robots were transferred for service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in early February 2026.
Features of use
- Operations in shelters: The robots are capable of operating in low-ceiling bunker spaces and complex structures where the use of drones is impossible.
- Camouflage: Phantom imitates a human thermal signature, making it possible to confuse enemy surveillance systems and thermal imagers.
- Logistics: The humanoids can be used to safely resupply fortified positions where infantry are most vulnerable to drone attacks.
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