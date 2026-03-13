U.S. easing of sanctions against Russian oil could give Russia $10 billion – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the United States’ decision to partially ease sanctions on Russian oil carried on tankers.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy made this statement during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

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Pressure on Russia

He stressed that it is important to keep up pressure on Russia over this war in order to achieve real security and lasting peace. According to him, the blocking of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia must be overcome.

Read more: Peskov on U.S. easing of oil sanctions: our interests coincide

Easing sanctions on Russian oil

"All the more so against the backdrop of America’s decision to partially ease sanctions on Russian oil that is currently on tankers at sea. This easing by America alone could give Russia about $10 billion for the war. This certainly does not help peace," he added.

Read more: Costa: Now is not time to relax sanctions on Russia

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia will spend these funds on weapons, primarily on drones striking Ukraine.

"As we can already see from intelligence reports, these same drones are being used against Iran’s neighbors, as well as against Europeans and Americans whose presence at certain bases there remains. So, in the end, lifting sanctions so that more drones can later come flying at you, in my opinion, is not the right decision," he said.

Read more: UK will not ease sanctions against Russia like US did - Energy Minister Shanks

Background

As reported earlier, the United States issued a 30-day authorization allowing countries to buy Russian oil and petroleum products that are under sanctions and are currently on tankers at sea. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the move as a measure to stabilize global energy markets rattled by the war with Iran.