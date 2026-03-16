Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, two injured, 16-year-old girl and woman pulled from under rubble (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of 16 March, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A woman has been injured

It is reported that a woman was injured. She is receiving medical treatment.

A private house has been damaged.

"The air raid alert is ongoing. Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given," the regional head emphasised.

See more: Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia: buildings damaged, at least three people injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Updated information

According to the Regional Military Administration, there are reportedly people trapped under the rubble of a private house.

Fedorov later clarified that the enemy had attacked a residential area in one of Zaporizhzhia’s neighborhoods with a UAV.

Damaged buildings: shattered windows, mangled roofs, and facades.

"Unfortunately, a woman was killed as a result of the enemy’s attack on Zaporizhzhia. Two other women were injured. They are under medical supervision," the statement said.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 16-year-old girl is trapped under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is underway.

According to updated information, rescuers have extracted a woman and a girl who were trapped under the rubble. They are receiving medical care.

What happened beforehand?

As reported, Kyiv was also under attack by the Russian Federation this morning.

It was also noted that the enemy attacked Kharkiv with drones: a man was injured and transport infrastructure was damaged.

See more: Occupiers carried out 735 strikes on Zaporizhzhia and region: two people were killed and further 22 wounded. PHOTO