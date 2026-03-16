Shooting in Zaporizhzhia: two soldiers on AWOL attacked police: one attacker is dead, another has been detained, - National Police. VIDEO

At around 06:30 on 16 March, a patrol police crew received a call reporting that a man had been assaulted in the Khortytskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, along with an attempted robbery. Upon arriving at the scene, the patrol officers located the complainant, who identified two individuals believed to be involved in the crime.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

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The attacker threatened the police with an object resembling a pistol

As noted, whilst the circumstances were being established, one of the men began to behave aggressively, ignored the law enforcement officers’ lawful demands to stop, and pulled out an object resembling a pistol, which he began to reload. Furthermore, the suspect began to close the distance.

"The police officer retreated to a safe distance behind cover, but the offender followed him, threatening him with an object resembling a weapon. In accordance with Article 46 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On the National Police’, to avert a threat to life and health, he used his service firearm, firing two shots. After this, one of the offenders fled. The other man attempted to use a can of pepper spray against the patrol officers and offered physical resistance, as a result of which he was detained using handcuffs," the statement reads.

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The deceased was a soldier who had left his unit without permission

Subsequently, police found the attacker dead nearby. Law enforcement officers identified him as a soldier who had left his unit without permission. His accomplice is also on AWOL.

An internal investigation is underway

An investigative team and representatives of the State Bureau of Investigations are working at the scene. An internal investigation has been launched into the lawful use of firearms.

All the circumstances of the incident are being established.

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