US Embassy in Baghdad attacked by drones and rockets, - CNN. VIDEO

An attack on the US embassy using drones and rockets was reported in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on the morning of 17 March.

According to Censor.NET, CNN has reported on this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to journalists, not only the US diplomatic mission but also the Al-Rasheed Hotel came under attack. This is confirmed by footage from the scene, which has been verified by both journalists and Iraqi officials.

The released footage shows air defence systems shooting down drones near the embassy. At the same time, a moment was captured when one of the drones struck an area near the building.

Watch more: Iranian drone attacks Dubai International Airport: large-scale fire breaks out. VIDEO

Journalists note that the video likely captures the operation of C-RAM systems, which destroyed aerial targets at a distance of approximately 600–1,000 metres from the diplomatic mission.

Eyewitnesses also reported debris and explosions – the recordings capture people warning one another of the danger following the drones’ crash.

Watch more: Iran likely attacked French military base in Iraq. VIDEO

This is not the first such incident in recent days. On 14 March, an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad was reported, during which, according to preliminary data, the helipad may have been damaged.

Read more: Trump criticised "certain countries" for their lack of enthusiasm regarding protection of Strait of Hormuz: "We have been helping them for years"