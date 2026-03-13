Iran likely attacked French military base in Iraq. VIDEO

Iran likely attacked French military base in Iraq

According to Censor.NET, a video of the fire appeared on social media.

According to Clash Report, the attack targeted a military base near the city of Erbil in northern Iraq. At least six French soldiers were injured as a result of the kamikaze drone attack.



It should be noted that in the morning, Reuters reported an Iranian drone strike on an Italian military base near Erbil, but there were no casualties.

Strikes on Iran

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