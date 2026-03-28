Ukraine and UAE have agreed on cooperation in field of security and defence; we are finalising the details, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

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The UAE is grateful to Ukraine for its assistance

According to Zelenskyy, Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude for the work of our team in the Emirates.

"This is also of fundamental importance to Ukraine: terrorism must not prevail anywhere in the world. There must be sufficient protection everywhere. Therefore, we are open to cooperation, which, from a strategic perspective, will certainly strengthen our nations and protect life in our countries," the head of state noted.

As noted, during the meeting they discussed the security situation in the Emirates, attacks by Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which directly affects the global oil market. It is important for all normal states to ensure stability and protect lives in the face of modern threats.

Read more: Ukraine has created unique system for countering "Shaheds" and is sharing its expertise – Zelenskyy

Cooperation

"Ukraine has the relevant expertise in this area: our cities, unfortunately, have been under daily attack for four years of full-scale war. Ukrainians have developed a defence system that achieves a significant success rate in shooting down enemy drones and missiles. It is precisely this systematic approach and integration of experience that we offer our partners.

Thank you for the meeting and your willingness to work together. We have agreed on cooperation in the field of security and defence. The teams are finalising the details," Zelenskyy summarised.

What led up to this?