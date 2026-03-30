Moment USF pilots strike power substation of Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works. VIDEO

Pilots of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck energy and military infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region on the night of 30 March, including substations and the Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works.

According to Censor.NET, Robert Brovdi (Madyar) published the relevant footage on his Telegram channel.

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Drone operators carried out two strikes on an electrical substation near the settlement of Perevalsk, which supplied electricity to the iron and steel works.

The video also shows a strike on a Tor surface-to-air missile system carried out by pilots of the 9th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

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