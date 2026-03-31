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Pilots of 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade strike hideout with occupiers inside using drones. VIDEO
In the Lyman direction, the enemy tried to find a safe location to mass its forces and build up its presence near the front line.
As reported by Censor.NET, any movements of enemy troops were closely monitored by FPV drone operators of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince M. the Brave.
The enemy was detected and was struck by fighters from the 3rd Mechanised Battalion, Fireflies.
The hideout was destroyed along with the Russian Armed Forces personnel inside.
"The hideout became a trap for the enemy! We turned the ruins into a mass grave," the soldiers add in the caption to the video.
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