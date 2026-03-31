Pilots of 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade strike hideout with occupiers inside using drones. VIDEO

In the Lyman direction, the enemy tried to find a safe location to mass its forces and build up its presence near the front line.

As reported by Censor.NET, any movements of enemy troops were closely monitored by FPV drone operators of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince M. the Brave.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The enemy was detected and was struck by fighters from the 3rd Mechanised Battalion, Fireflies.

The hideout was destroyed along with the Russian Armed Forces personnel inside.

"The hideout became a trap for the enemy! We turned the ruins into a mass grave," the soldiers add in the caption to the video.

Watch more: STRIKS border guards destroy Molniya UAV launch sites in Southern-Slobozhanskyi sector. VIDEO

Watch more: Soldiers of 7th Airborne Corps eliminated and wounded 1,830 occupiers in March. VIDEO