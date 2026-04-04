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News Video Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones
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Moment Russian "Shahed" was shot down and detonated in mid-air. VIDEO

Footage has been released online showing a mobile unit of the Cherkasy Territorial Community Volunteer Formation shooting down a Russian "Shahed".

According to Censor.NET, the video of the precise and coordinated combat operation was filmed by one of the Defence Forces soldiers during a drone attack on Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

After being hit, the "Shahed" exploded in mid-air, and debris fell in the middle of a field.

Watch more: Fighters from Azov Brigade used NRK for first time to extinguish fire following attack near Kramatorsk. VIDEO

See also: Border guards destroyed the enemy’s electronic warfare equipment, artillery and observation post in the south. VIDEO

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