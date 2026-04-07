Russian vessel carrying wheat has sunk in Sea of Azov: cause of accident is reportedly drone attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A single-deck dry cargo ship of the "Volgo-Balt" class, which was carrying wheat, has sunk in the Sea of Azov.

According to Censor.NET, the incident was reported by Vladimir Saldo, a representative of the occupation administration of the Kherson region.

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According to him, the surviving crew abandoned the vessel and reached the shore.

However, the first mate, born in 1991, was killed, and two other crew members are still missing.

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It is noted that the vessel was carrying a cargo of wheat, though its origin is not specified.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, the incident occurred approximately 300 miles north of Kerch, and the cause of the accident was allegedly a drone attack.

Footage has also been shared on social media showing the ship on fire, allegedly following a drone attack.

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